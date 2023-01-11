Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

Man dead after officer-involved shooting
By Ryan Murphy, Eric Fossell and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST
UPDATE 1/11/23 @ 7:15 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department.

William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Spring and Bullitt streets near the Spring Street Bridge.

Police say Henry was armed with a pipe and refused to obey officers’ demands to drop the weapon. Officers said he fought through a taser deployment and struck an officer in the head with the pipe.

Medical assistance was administered at the scene to the suspect. The officer who suffered the head injury was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police say the officer who fired the shot will be placed on critical incident leave, pending the preliminary findings of the prosecutor’s office, which is standard policy.

Police say that officer was taken to the hospital after the incident to be checked out, and he has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Charleston.

Dispatchers say it happened at Spring Street and Bullitt Street near the Spring Street Bridge.

They say no officers were shot in the incident.

