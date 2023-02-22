Array of stolen property recovered in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An array of stolen property, including two all-terrain vehicles, was recovered in rural Athens County, according to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

Investigators say the property was found last week along Church House Road in Glouster.

The ATVs had been stolen from Hocking County. Investigators also recovered a number of chainsaws, weed eaters, a firearm, suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputies had responded to the property due to illegal burning of tires, trash and other debris.

There have been no arrests.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.