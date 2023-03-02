Obituary: Kimble, Teresa Ann Hayes

Teresa Ann Hayes Kimble, age 65, was born October 21st., 1957, and passed away Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

Teri is preceded in death by her father, Robert Lewis Hayes, brother Danny Hayes, and sister Angela Hayes-Smith.

Teri is survived by her loving husband, David Richard Kimble Jr., of 36 years in marriage. Her children including Chrissy Kimble-Hewitt, David Kimble III, Jeremy Kimble, Travis Kimble, Sara Kimble-Cottrill, Gwyann Kimble-Midkiff, Dakota Kimble, Denises Spencer Jenkins, and her bonus children she loved like her own.

Her mother, Perry Jean Hayes, and Siblings include Robert Hayes, Cathy Hayes-Stolzenfels, Kimberly Hayes-Duckworth, Peggy Hayes-Ferris, Vicky Hayes, Lisa Hayes-Rosier, and Steven Hayes.

Teri has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she loved to spend time with.

She devoted her time to being a stay-at-home mother and helping raise her grandchildren. She was able to be involved with the local Girl Scouts for many years. She loved the beach and going camping. Her hobbies included crafts of all kinds, gardening, and, most recently, posting good morning on Facebook, which everyone loved.

At this time, there will be no funeral services as she wished to be cremated.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

