U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man wanted for child molestation of 9-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Washington County, Ohio man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges related to a 9-year-old girl.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Edward Byrd is charged with First-degree Sexual Abuse, Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian, Displaying Obscene Matter to a Minor and Absconding Parole in connection

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Byrd was taken into custody at the Aqua Isles Mobile Home Court in Parkersburg on April 27, 2023.

The U. S. Marshal’s CUFFED Task Force arrested Byrd, who had a stolen motorcycle at the time.

Byrd is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the case.

