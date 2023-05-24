7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges; allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges(Jackson County (W.Va.) Sheriff's Dept.)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Investigators say a 7-year-old child is in custody Wednesday after allegedly setting fire to a home with the parents inside.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, that child also faces a first-degree arson charge.

Investigators say the parents were asleep inside at the time. Two people suffered minor burn injuries.

The sheriff said at this time “no further information will be released regarding the investigation because of the sensitive nature of the case.”

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the investigators.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find unresponsive juvenile on Ohio University Campus
Fatal crash in Washington County on Interstate Route 77
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

A look at downtown Marietta.
Ohio Heritage joins Buckeye Hills Regional Council for educational workshop
A small-passenger boat leaves the Williamstown dock.
Boating safety tips ahead of holiday weekend and summer season
Memorial Day events in the MOV
Power XL recalled nearly 500,000 waffle makers.
PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Maker Recall