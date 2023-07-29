Belpre Heights Church hosts ice cream social fundraiser

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Heights Church hosted an old-fashioned ice cream social event to raise money for the church.

Church members made ice cream and several other desserts from scratch.

Hot dogs and homemade sauce were also served inside.

Church trustee Kelly Cox said it was a team effort to put the event on.

“We brought together all our ice cream freezers and came up with a few recipes. We spent yesterday making homemade ice cream. We used real cream, real whole milk, eggs. We made sure to cook it to make sure we didn’t have any raw eggs in there, so the whole church really came together.”

She explained the funds will help cover the cost of the church recently disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church.

Money raised will also support the coat giveaway the church hosts each fall for those in need.

