Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Thursday after a two-vehicle crash involving a firetruck on Corridor G, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the person who died was in a passenger car. He is 46 years old and from the Charleston area.

“They were heading northbound on 119,” Sgt. Joshua Lester with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. “We have another civilian vehicle that was coming off of Childress Road and those two collided within the intersection here.”

Three firefighters with the South Charleston Fire Department were taken to the hospital, one who’s in critical condition. One of the firefighters was trapped in the wreckage.

South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White said in the aftermath he’s thinking about his guys.

When you have a truck that weighs almost 20 tons, and it’s involved in an accident, there’s a lot of inertia going on,” he said. “I had one firefighter trapped in the engine which they had to rapidly extricate.”

Four people, including three firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a crash on Corridor G in Kanawha County.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. at Corridor G and Childress Road.

Around 7 p.m., the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the northbound lanes are expected to be closed another two to three hours.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A firetruck was involved Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at Corridor G and Childress Road, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital, as well as a fourth person, according to the South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White. He said one firefighter was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed.

Heavy damage was reported. The extent of injuries involved is unavailable now.

Dispatchers say the firetruck rolled over.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. The northbound lanes of Corridor G are closed and are expected to be shut down for a few hours.

Details about what led up to the crash are unavailable now.

