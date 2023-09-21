It’s time to get vaccinated for RSV

A health official explains who should get vaccinated for RSV and why.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s that time of year to talk to your primary care provider about getting the RSV vaccine.

According to Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s Jenny Mullen, it is recommended for adults 60 and older and infants, more specifically infants younger than eight months who were born during or entering into their first RSV season.

RSV season starts in October and ends sometime in April.

“RSV - it’s a respiratory virus that does affect all age groups but it can really seriously affect older adults and infants. It can lead to pretty significant lower respiratory tract infections, hospitalizations, and even death,” Mullen said.

She emphasized that it’s especially important for those who fit into the before-mentioned age groups who also have conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, etc. to get vaccinated.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is offering the older adult vaccine at its locations. Mullen encourages people to schedule their appointment in advance.

The health department should be getting the infant vaccine soon, according to Mullen.

