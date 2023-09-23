It’s the season for flu vaccines

It's that time of year to get your flu shot.
It's that time of year to get your flu shot.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A reminder that it’s that time of year to get your flu shot if you haven’t already.

The CDC recommends that anyone six months and older get vaccinated.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Nurse Jenny Mullen said that, even if you get the flu after the shot, it won’t be as bad as it would be if you went without.

Plus, getting vaccinated helps prevent you from spreading the flu to people who will be impacted worse. For instance, older adults, babies, and people with chronic health conditions.

“You could be protecting individuals in your household who might not be old enough to get - if you have a newborn baby, they’re not old enough to get the flu shot yet but everyone else in the household is,” Mullen said.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is offering the vaccine at its locations. Mullen encourages people to schedule appointments in advance.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Victor Jones, Jr.
Coolville man arrested for environmental crimes
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Firetruck involved in two-vehicle crash; lanes closed
Deadly crash sends 3 firefighters to the hospital
The City of Marietta is sending out a lead line survey to some residents.
The City of Marietta is asking for the public’s help with lead line data

Latest News

Mid-Ohio Valley Players Inc. puts on performance of Blithe Spirit.
Blithe Spirit hits the stage
A vacant building on Murdoch Avenue and 29th Street is damaged after a pickup truck went...
Pickup truck crashes into old furniture store on Murdoch Avenue
Pickup truck crashes into old furniture store on Murdoch Avenue
Pickup truck crashes into old furniture store on Murdoch Avenue
WVUP is one step closer to finalizing deal for former Ohio Valley University property
WVUP is one step closer to finalizing deal for former Ohio Valley University property