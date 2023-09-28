HAZMAT situation closes portion of West Virginia Turnpike

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened following a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling ammonium nitrate, the West Virginia Turnpike Authority confirms on Thursday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, northbound lanes of I-77 are still closed between Mossy and Paint Creek.

Northbound lanes could be closed for several hours, officials say.

A detour has been set up for travelers as emergency responders clean the scene.

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens. Traffic heading north will take the North Beckley Exit (Exit 48) to US 19, then take US 19 to Interstate 79 near Sutton. Drivers can then take I-79 to Charleston. The detour is approximately 125 miles.

A hazmat team is on scene, but Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said the chemical did not get into nearby streams.

According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer only suffered minor injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash at mile marker 62 has the West Virginia Turnpike shutdown in Fayette County near the Kanawha County line.

According to emergency dispatchers, both north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed between Mossy and Paint Creek.

Traffic is being diverted from the Beckley exit to the Chelyan interchange until further notice due to a HAZMAT situation.

No word yet on whether anyone is injured.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.