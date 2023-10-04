Roll-over wreck sends woman to the hospital

Car rolls over in single vehicle wreck.
Car rolls over in single vehicle wreck.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a single vehicle roll-over wreck. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to officials.

Law enforcement at the scene said that the driver lost control coming off a curb, veered off the road, struck a concrete ditch, then rolled over.

This was on Southern Highway under the I-77 overpass by Pond Creek Road Tuesday night.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Pond Creek Fire Department, Mineral Wells Fire Department, and ambulances from St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services and WVU Medicine Camden Clark responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

