Local festival teaches kids about agriculture

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Butcher Bend Autumn Festival isn’t just about food, games, and carnival rides. It’s teaching our kids about the world of agriculture.

There are plenty of farm activities kids can interact with. They can dig potatoes, pick grapes, pick apples, milk a fake cow, and more. They also learn about bees and why they’re important.

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival Incorporated’s Angie Zoller hopes the activities help kids understand the story behind the food we eat before it gets to the dinner table.

“We really hope that kids learn where their food actually comes from. Kids today think they can go to a grocery store and that’s where their food comes from,” Zoller said.

There’s even live pigs and chickens.

The festival continues Saturday night as well as the following Friday and Saturday.

