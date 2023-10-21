Local festival teaches kids about agriculture

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival teaches kids about agriculture.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Butcher Bend Autumn Festival isn’t just about food, games, and carnival rides. It’s teaching our kids about the world of agriculture.

There are plenty of farm activities kids can interact with. They can dig potatoes, pick grapes, pick apples, milk a fake cow, and more. They also learn about bees and why they’re important.

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival Incorporated’s Angie Zoller hopes the activities help kids understand the story behind the food we eat before it gets to the dinner table.

“We really hope that kids learn where their food actually comes from. Kids today think they can go to a grocery store and that’s where their food comes from,” Zoller said.

There’s even live pigs and chickens.

The festival continues Saturday night as well as the following Friday and Saturday.

Click the link below for a schedule of festivities.

https://butcherbendautumnfestival.org/schedule

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Washington County woman arrested under two drug charges that are felonies of the third degree.
Washington County woman arrested for two felony drug charges
Ritchie County Deputy Mossor recognized for saving two lives
Ritchie County deputy saved two lives
Marietta's city council president reads a statement in response to a pamphlet that's been sent...
Marietta city officials respond to what they’re calling a smear piece
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

Latest News

Therapist Regan Thompson offers tips for children coping with world conflicts
Therapist offers tips for children coping with world conflicts
Student loan interest, payments to resume
Student loan interest, payments to resume
We sit down with Amy Paul as she remembers her time at WTAP
Turning Back the Dial: Amy Paul
Ruth Jackman has been a crossing guard at Williamstown Elementary for about ten years. She is...
This Is Home: “It’s a blessing” school crossing guard’s warm impact on community