Quilters show their skill at 19th annual show

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Museum is hosting the 19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show.

It features big quilts, small quilts, antique quilts, and even a wooden quilt.

On the second floor, you’ll find a patriotic one sewn by Nancy Sams. She’s been sewing since childhood and quilting for 30 years.

She said, by quilting, she’s following in her grandmother’s footsteps.

“It’s very relaxing and it gives me a chance to explore creativity in different ways, and I also enjoy giving the quilts away as gifts,” Sams said.

Multiple of those gifts have been deeply sentimental. Sams said she used to sew her mother dresses and, after she died, she started making quilts out of those dresses and giving them to family members. Sams has made four so far and has two to go.

The quilt show runs through the 19th.

Admission to the museum is $4 for adults and $2 for kids four through 12.

Quilt show hours are 11am to 5pm.

