You can now send messages via alpacas thanks to a local farm

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - You can send messages through text, email, letters, and now alpacas.

Alpaca Run Farm did its first alpacagram this Wednesday.

Alpacarun Farm Owner Earl Khosrovi introduced the alpacas involved.

“This is mom of May, Eileen and May. They’ve both got the same personality. They’re kind of the same alpacas,” he said.

Alpaca Run Farm’s first alpacagram was a birthday surprise. In-theme, the alpacas arrived in party hats.

“It’s not something that here at D’Paulo’s that you would come and normally see. You know, who expects to see an alpaca in the parking lot,” Khosrovi said.

People got to pet the alpacas, give them walks, and take selfies with them.

“Anytime that I can put a smile on somebody’s face and I can walk away knowing that they walked away with smiles on their faces, that made my day. That’s why I’m here. Alpacking the fun in,” Khosrovi said.

Alpacagrams aren’t limited to birthdays. They can be for anything.

“Whether it’s a note, a message, a wedding, an anniversary, or just to say ‘hi we miss you’ type thing,” Khosrovi said.

Whatever the event or message is, the alpacas can arrive in dress code too.

“Maybe we can try to incorporate something for the alpaca into the theme of a birthday party as far as color, as far as character maybe,” Khosrovi said.

To set up an alpacagram, call 304-480-9303.

