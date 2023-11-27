History and holiday spirit celebrated with Julia-Ann Square Historic District Homes Tour

The home tour and tea are this weekend, December 1-3
Ring in the Holidays in the Julia-Ann Square Historic District!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Victorian Home Tour & Tea is a holiday tradition that gives a taste of history to the community. The tours started in 2000.

The tour includes five homes in the Historic District from the mid to late 1800′s and the early 1900′s.

Judith Smith, her home is on the tour, says this is the group’s only fundraiser. She explained that all the money raised goes back to the neighborhood.

The tours will run from December 1-3, 2023.

The first guided candlelight tour is Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. There are three guided tours Saturday at 1, 3, and 6 p.m. There are also self guided tours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 3rd.

It is asked that you arrive 30 minutes early for the guided tours. This allows for everything to be done and a prompt start time to remain.

All tours begin at First United Methodist Church at 1001 Juliana Street.

You can buy tickets online or in person.

You can find more information and buy tickets online, here.

