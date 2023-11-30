Christmas creativity raises money for a good cause

Locals participate in annual Trimmed competition.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A live audience saw some unique Christmas trees at the Blennerhassett Hotel Wednesday night.

Trimmed is a competition that’s a part of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s annual Festival of Trees.

Teams have an hour and a half to deck out their trees. They go into it blindly since the decorations they use are unveiled when the timer starts.

United Way’s Morgan DeCicco said that all four trees are donated to local nonprofits.

Money raised through audience participation goes to nonprofits as well.

“This year, it’s crazy. Someone has reshaped their Christmas tree into a palm tree so we haven’t seen that one before so that’s a new one,” DeCicco said.

The Festival of Trees live tree auction is coming up next Wednesday at the Blennerhassett Hotel. All of the money that is bid will go towards United Way.

