No injuries reported in barn fire

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EASTWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire crews are at the scene of a barn fire in Eastwood.

First responders were called to the 11000 block of Staunton Turnpike shortly after 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say they are waiting for the fire to burn out at this point.  Firefighters say the fire is under control.

No people have been hurt in the fire and no animals are in the barn at the time of the fire.

The homeowner believes the fire started around a wood stove and nothing in the building is salvageable.

The Eastwood and Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Departments are at the scene and the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department are on standby.

