Volunteers wrap hundreds of gifts for people with developmental disabilities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley has been putting presents under the trees of people with developmental disabilities for over 25 years. It’s an effort that relies on volunteers.

WTAP witnessed an outpouring of support at Wednesday night’s gift wrapping event.

Wrapping hundreds of gifts is only one part of this Christmas program.

Volunteer Amy Paff said, “We took 100 shopping lists and our church distributed them throughout our congregation and people went shopping with those lists…,”

This year, The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received about 245 wish lists from people with developmental disabilities.

The Arc’s executive director Michelle Curtis said, “..., a lot of the things on their wish list are things that we would consider needs - washcloths, towels, hygiene products, pull ups, underwear, socks...,”

She added that many of the people they serve are on a fixed income or get social security benefits and wouldn’t get a Christmas present without this program.

Paff said, “We hope that everybody that wakes up on Christmas morning can not just have gifts but know that somebody cared about them and thought about them to shop for them, to wrap for them…,”

It’s an effort that’s drawn over 100 people across the community to help, whether its shopping for people’s wish lists or wrapping presents.

“Williamstown Bank set up hygiene bins at their seventh street location for us also Parkersburg Catholic set up hygiene bins at their locations to collect for us...,” Curtis said.

Sometimes, to make Christmas happen, you need your neighbor.

