The community makes a paws-itive impact on local animal shelter

Locals donated over 1,000 pounds of dog food, toys, etc. and over a $1,000 too.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The community stepped up for the Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center.

On Friday night, the tickets to get in the door at Seabolt and Company Modern Apothecary were either bags of dog food or monetary donations for the shelter. Participants enjoyed food and drinks, and created dog treat goodie bags too.

All together, the community raised $1,100 and donated 1,500 pounds of dog food, toys, treats, and cleaning supplies.

“The kindness and the community and the outpouring of support for our shelter has just been beautiful,” Jamie Seabolt, owner of Seabolt and Company Modern Apothecary, said.

Organizers hope that the event not only helps keep animals comfortable at the shelter but also inspires locals to get involved with the shelter year-round.

