Making art in the dark - Event highlights art as a coping mechanism

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Art After Dark brought the community together to celebrate the solstice as well as highlight the ways art helps people find their way through the dark.

Artsbridge was filled with art vendors, live music, a masseuse, food, and more for Art After Dark. It was organized by Artsbridge Executive Director Lyndsay Dennis and Parkersburg City Councilwoman Wendy Tuck.

“..., we wanted to show a way that people can use art or are using art as a way to get through it, to find hope, to celebrate, to have something to do during these dark hours and a way to do that with other people,” Tuck said.

The event was inspired by an interaction Tuck had with a veteran at an arts event years ago.

“One of the veterans there who was in recovery was talking about how he uses art to kind of deal with his stress…,” she remembered.

Now Artsbridge, art vendors, and other locals are bringing the message to life.

Photographer and greeting-card-maker Robin Tennant said taking pictures is an escape.

“..., and I’m waiting for that right light or I’m looking for a specific angle so it takes a lot of patience so you don’t have time to think about your problems or what’s going on at work or at home…,” she said.

If anyone struggles to get through the winter and wants an outlet or simply wants to start doing art projects, Tennant has a message of encouragement.

“I believe that everyone is an artist. Most people would say ‘Well I’m not an artist, I can’t paint, I can’t draw.’ If you have an idea, you can turn it into something,” she said.

Here’s to the light and the people guiding us through the dark.

