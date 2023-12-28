Name released in deadly fire; family shares their memories

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a fire claimed a woman’s life, her family released a statement to WSAZ about the kind of person Sherry Harris was.

“Sherry was known by many people for her bright personality. Everybody that knew her loved her and she loved everybody. And everybody that she met instantly became friends with them. She met people on vacation when she traveled to different places, and as soon as she’d meet them she became like lifelong friends with them.”

Neighbors said they heard explosions when the fire happened Tuesday night and saw flames coming out of the house. It was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of West College Street.

Parts of the roof melted in, and patches of soot are still on the house the day after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

