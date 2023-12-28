Name released in deadly fire; family shares their memories

Family of a woman who died in a fire in Meigs County, Ohio, shared memories of her.
By Brenda Bryan and Ariana Mintz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a fire claimed a woman’s life, her family released a statement to WSAZ about the kind of person Sherry Harris was.

“Sherry was known by many people for her bright personality. Everybody that knew her loved her and she loved everybody. And everybody that she met instantly became friends with them. She met people on vacation when she traveled to different places, and as soon as she’d meet them she became like lifelong friends with them.”

Family member

Neighbors said they heard explosions when the fire happened Tuesday night and saw flames coming out of the house. It was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of West College Street.

Parts of the roof melted in, and patches of soot are still on the house the day after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The name of the woman who died in a house fire has been released.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2100 block of West College Street in Meigs County.

The fire chief of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department said Sherry Harris died in the fire.

The chief said she was the only one who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

