Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found.

Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone.

Zimmerman says that the items found are still being looked into for any evidence value to the investigation.

“During the search, there was some items that were collected by volunteers. At this time, we’re still trying to determine if there’s any value to those items that were collected,” says Detective Zimmerman.

Parkersburg police says that the official count for the search went to over five hundred volunteers. Detective Zimmerman says the overabundance of people is a good problem.

Zimmerman also says they can take Mountwood Park off the list of places of interest. There are no other volunteer searches being scheduled at this point.

Detective Zimmerman says law enforcement will continue to look into other areas of interest -- including some areas both outside of Parkersburg and Wood County -- as well as collect digital and forensic evidence. Those forms of evidence are being looked at by outside agencies.

If you have any information on Gretchen Fleming’s case, you can dial 304-424-1072 or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

