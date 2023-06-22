Funding announced for roundabout project in Parkersburg

Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg
Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg(Sarah Coleman)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nearly $11 million is coming to Parkersburg to help a busy roadway.

According to a news release from U. S. Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Department of Transportation is getting $10,960,000 for Route 14 (Pike Street) improvements.

The project will widen nearly a half mile of Route 14 in south Parkersburg from three to five lanes. It will run from Blizzard Drive to 26th Avenue.

A five-legged roundabout will be added to the intersection at Route 14 and Blizzard Drive. And turn lanes will be added to the Gihon Road intersection.

The improvements will include bigger, ADA-accessible sidewalks and crosswalks, lighting, and signal improvements.

The project is just one of three in West Virginia, sharing $25.8 million in funding.

Berkley County is getting funding to build a multipurpose transit center in Martinsburg, and Grant County is getting funding to design a solar-power hydrogen fuel plant.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the project last month.

