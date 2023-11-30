Head-on crash on Route 50 near the Dallison exit

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says a red Toyota truck was involved in three wrecks on Wednesday night.

The first crash was at mile marker 21.5 on Route 50. The truck was going the wrong way, dispatchers said.

The driver of the truck then ran more people off the road at the 18.5 mile marker.

The driver of the truck then hit another car head-on at the 16.5 mile marker near the Dallison exit headed toward Ritchie County. This was at 7:25 p.m.

We have a reporter headed to the scene now and will get you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.