Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming.

According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling.

According to those reports, the Ohio County Sheriff said the remains were found after a request from another out-of-state agency.

Board says that his department is not the agency that requested help with the search.

Board adds that he has talked with officials in Ohio County and that there is no reason or evidence to suggest that the remains found in Elm Grove are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming.

The now 28-year-old Fleming was last seen in the early morning of December 4 at the My Way Lounge in Parkersburg.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5′ 1″, and weighs 110 pounds.

Fleming’s family reported her missing to Parkersburg police on December 12.

Police do have a person of interest in the case. They are not releasing the name of that person, no one has been charged, and no arrests have been made.

Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge with the person of interest on December 4.

WTAP has been able to confirm that the person she was seen with is 55-year-old Preston Pierce of Parkersburg. He has also gone by the name Darrell Lott.

Police are also looking for a car connected to the case. It is a Nissan Rogue Sport with one Outer Banks sticker on the trunk window. There is also a Pittsburgh Penguins license plate frame and Darth Vader stickers on each side of the rear seat windows.

Board says if you have seen Fleming or have any information that can help with the case, you are asked to call Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.

After hours you can call 304-424-8444.

Fleming’s family has also offered up to $15,000 in rewards for information that will assist with the search.

Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, has been missing since December 3 and into the early morning hours of December 4. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge. (The Fleming Family)

